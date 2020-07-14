July 14, 2020

Blandino Nerio ¡Presente!

News

On behalf of the national leadership and all the members of the Committee in Solidarity with the People of El Salvador (CISPES), we profoundly lament the passing of our comrade, ally and mentor:

Roger Blandino Nerio (Comandante Jeremías)

1957-July 13, 2020
 

We send our condolences to Lety Mendez, his wife and partner in life and in revolutionary struggle, to his children, and to his closest family members. Our solidarity also goes to the leadership and base committees of the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN).

As we mourn the death of our beloved compañero Blandino, we are grateful for the profound role he played in many of our lives and in our organization. Throughout the decades, we turned to him as a trusted leader not only in the party and in the broader popular movement but also as an advisor to us in developing our international solidarity strategies.

On many occasions, he traveled to the U.S. to participate in speaking tours, educational exchanges and national conventions to help us define the role of international solidarity in the Salvadoran people’s struggle and to inspire people here to join the transnational struggle for liberation.

He inspired us with his warmth, caring, good humor, and openness, and with his unshakable commitment to the people and vision of revolutionary struggle. For many CISPES generations, he was a beloved friend and mentor and an example of how to lead a life true to revolutionary values.

“Hasta la victoria siempre.”

Washington, DC
July 14, 2020

To share a memory of Blandino that we will compile for his family to memorialize his legacy in the international solidarity movement, please send an email to: [email protected].

 

Similar Entries

Campaign Updates Part 1: Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front party

CISPES Statement in Solidarity with the Movement for Black Lives

Diverse, Socialist and Revolutionary: LGBTI FMLN Militancy Holds Third National Gathering

Solidarity Cyclers 2010 - Pedal Power to the People!

Stand in Solidarity with the People of Honduras - LASC alert and demands

Take Action

Take Action In Solidarity with El Salvador

Meet some of the sustainers who power our work!

"I am a CISPES supporter because continuing to fight for social justice and a more people-centered country means continuing the dream and sacrifice of thousands of my fellow Salvadorans who died for that vision.” - Padre Carlos, New York City

Join Padre Carlos by becoming a sustaining donor to CISPES today!

Recent Posts

Image: Ambassador Michael G. Kozak speaks to House Committee on Foreign Affairs about Trump Administration Response to COVID19 in Latin America and the Caribbean. (Screenshot from hearing)

Members of Congress Concerned About Constitutional Crisis in El Salvador

Blandino Nerio ¡Presente!

Photo credit: Nayib Bukele, by Fsociety, licensed by CC BY-SA
(https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Nayib_Bukele_2.jpg#mw-jump-to-li...)

Red Flags Raised About Emergency Purchases For COVID-19 Pandemic