Blandino Nerio ¡Presente!

On behalf of the national leadership and all the members of the Committee in Solidarity with the People of El Salvador (CISPES), we profoundly lament the passing of our comrade, ally and mentor:

Roger Blandino Nerio (Comandante Jeremías)

1957-July 13, 2020



We send our condolences to Lety Mendez, his wife and partner in life and in revolutionary struggle, to his children, and to his closest family members. Our solidarity also goes to the leadership and base committees of the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN).

As we mourn the death of our beloved compañero Blandino, we are grateful for the profound role he played in many of our lives and in our organization. Throughout the decades, we turned to him as a trusted leader not only in the party and in the broader popular movement but also as an advisor to us in developing our international solidarity strategies.

On many occasions, he traveled to the U.S. to participate in speaking tours, educational exchanges and national conventions to help us define the role of international solidarity in the Salvadoran people’s struggle and to inspire people here to join the transnational struggle for liberation.

He inspired us with his warmth, caring, good humor, and openness, and with his unshakable commitment to the people and vision of revolutionary struggle. For many CISPES generations, he was a beloved friend and mentor and an example of how to lead a life true to revolutionary values.

“Hasta la victoria siempre.”

Washington, DC

July 14, 2020

To share a memory of Blandino that we will compile for his family to memorialize his legacy in the international solidarity movement, please send an email to: [email protected].