Following Monday’s 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals TPS decision, CISPES affirms its solidarity with the TPS community and all migrants who are constantly under attack in the U.S. and globally.

Although this decision is a blow to hundreds of thousands of families - from El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua, Sudan, Honduras and Nepal - TPS holders and their community will continue to fight to defend their dignity and their right to remain in the U.S. The fight is not over! TPS holders still have a legally recognized right to work and live in the United States and we will keep fighting for Permanent Residency Now!

CISPES is honored to have accompanied the National TPS Alliance since its inception three years ago and we have witnessed the strength of the TPS community as they’ve come together to organize dozens of committees across the United States. They’ve demanded a path to Permanent Residency Now! with a commitment to defending the rights of all immigrants, advocating for a clean TPS bill in congress. The TPS community has made their struggle known and visible nationwide, securing the passage of HR-6 the Dream & Promise Act in the House of Representatives which would provide them with a pathway to permanent residency and citizenship if passed in the Senate. These remarkable achievements belong to immigrant organizers and activists and are a testament to their determination in the face of escalating white supremacist attacks coming from the White House.

We are troubled by the decision of the 9th U.S. Court of Appeals and see this decision as emblematic of the ways in which the legal system upholds U.S. imperialism, neo-colonialism, and white supremacy. While legal advocates will continue to fight this legal battle by pushing for a review and, if necessary, an appeal of this court decision, the activists that make up the TPS community will continue to fight for and educate their community about their rights.

We also know the United States government’s ongoing commitment to violent warfare leads to destabilizing conditions globally. The military, economic, and political interventions carried out by the U.S. have helped create conditions in which natural disasters like hurricanes and earthquakes lead to more massive destruction and making successful recovery nearly impossible and making homelands unsafe for TPS holders to return to. We must continue to fight these violent realities while defending the rights of those whose lives they disrupt to have a safe place to live and build a future.

We invite everyone to support this ongoing struggle as many TPS holders come from countries who have experienced U.S. imperial and neo-colonial violence and destabilization.

Starting September 21, the National TPS Alliance kicks off eight weeks of national advocacy with “On the Road to Justice: Residency Now” where they will be hosting informing the community of their rights, and demanding action from U.S. congress, particularly pushing the Senate act now on HR-6, which was passed in the House last year.

Click here to read the National TPS Alliance's Press Statement about the decision.

To learn more about the "On the Road to Justice" actions and the Press Conference to kick it off, being held on Monday, September 21, at 9 a.m. PT, click here.