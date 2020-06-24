Congress: Cut Military Aid to El Salvador and Central America

In light of repeated violations of the 1992 Peace Accords and rising militarization under President Bukele, CISPES is calling on Congress to withdraw various forms of military aid and training to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. The U.S. has a long and sordid history of fueling human rights violation and repression in Central America and this will only continue to surge under the Trump administration until Congress acts.

Join us!

1) Click here to send an email to your representative and senators today.

2) Make a phone call today! Making a call just takes 2 minutes but is far more effective if you are able to do so.

Call the Capitol Switchboard at (202) 224-3121 to be connected to your Rep or Senator (all you need is your ZIP code).

Here’s what to say when they answer:

• Hello, my name is [state your name] from [TOWN/CITY] Ask to speak to whomever handles foreign affairs; if unavailable, just leave a message.



• I’m deeply concerned about what is going on El Salvador. President Nayib Bukele has made it clear that he believes he is above the law. He is now using the police and military to override Supreme Court rulings and democratic legislative decisions. Involving the military in political affairs a violation of El Salvador’s historic Peace Accords and represents a very scary turn towards authoritarianism.



• The United States has a terrible history of training and financing Salvadoran military and police forces who commit human rights abuses. I’m calling on Representative/Senator [NAME] to support cuts to military funding to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. Especially now in the face of this pandemic, funding for Central America should be re-directed to global health institutions that can attend to the needs of the population.



Let us know if you made a call and/or if you’re involved in any local groups that could help generate more calls and emails. Contact [email protected]. Many thanks!