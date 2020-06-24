June 24, 2020

Congress: Cut Military Aid to El Salvador and Central America

Action Alert

Member of the Armed Forces outside the Legislative Assembly (Photo: CISPES)

In light of repeated violations of the 1992 Peace Accords and rising militarization under President Bukele, CISPES is calling on Congress to withdraw various forms of military aid and training to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. The U.S. has a long and sordid history of fueling human rights violation and repression in Central America and this will only continue to surge under the Trump administration until Congress acts.

Join us!

1) Click here to send an email to your representative and senators today.

2) Make a phone call today! Making a call just takes 2 minutes but is far more effective if you are able to do so.

Call the Capitol Switchboard at (202) 224-3121 to be connected to your Rep or Senator (all you need is your ZIP code). 

Here’s what to say when they answer:

• Hello, my name is [state your name] from [TOWN/CITY] Ask to speak to whomever handles foreign affairs; if unavailable, just leave a message.

• I’m deeply concerned about what is going on El Salvador. President Nayib Bukele has made it clear that he believes he is above the law. He is now using the police and military to override Supreme Court rulings and democratic legislative decisions. Involving the military in political affairs a violation of El Salvador’s historic Peace Accords and represents a very scary turn towards authoritarianism.

• The United States has a terrible history of training and financing Salvadoran military and police forces who commit human rights abuses. I’m calling on Representative/Senator [NAME] to support cuts to military funding to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. Especially now in the face of this pandemic, funding for Central America should be re-directed to global health institutions that can attend to the needs of the population.

Let us know if you made a call and/or if you’re involved in any local groups that could help generate more calls and emails. Contact [email protected]. Many thanks!

Similar Entries

Human Rights Groups Sound the Alarm as El Salvador President Deploys Military to Commandeer Legislature

Call your Representative to Support Democratic Institutions in El Salvador

By May 21st: Call your Rep to denounce human rights violations in Honduras!

Take Action: Tell Congress to Support Migrant Children from Central America

Honduras Alert! Call the State Department Today to Demand the New Foreign Policy Obama Promised!

Take Action

Take Action In Solidarity with El Salvador

Meet some of the sustainers who power our work!

"I am a CISPES supporter because continuing to fight for social justice and a more people-centered country means continuing the dream and sacrifice of thousands of my fellow Salvadorans who died for that vision.” - Padre Carlos, New York City

Join Padre Carlos by becoming a sustaining donor to CISPES today!

Recent Posts

Member of the Armed Forces outside the Legislative Assembly (Photo: CISPES)

Congress: Cut Military Aid to El Salvador and Central America

Bukele's ‘Neither Secret nor Public’ Meeting with Right-Wing Power Brokers During COVID Lockdown Included US Ambassador Johnson

Photo credit: Mattie Conway, CISPES

CISPES Statement in Solidarity with the Movement for Black Lives