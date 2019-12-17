December 17, 2019

El Salvador Watch Newsletter Fall 2019

Newsletter

In this issue of our quarterly newsletter El Salvador Watch, we look back 30 years to 1989 and two major events that shaped Salvadoran history and hastened the end of the civil war - the murder of the Jesuit priests, their housekeeper and her daughter at the University of Central America and the bombing of the FENASTRAS union headquarters. We also share urgent news about the direction of President Bukele's security policy, which is marked by a rise in both military participation and surveillance. Lastly, we hear from our new Grassroots Fundraising Director, Sherley Cordova, and our recent National Office intern, Erik Villalobos. Enjoy!

Similar Entries

Compañera Febe Elizabeth Velásquez, ¡presente! 30 years later, the struggle continues for worker justice

Meet our new staff! Grassroots Fundraising Director Sherley Cordova

30 years after Jesuit murder, El Salvador grapples with reconciliation and justice

The 2019 CISPES National Convention: A Salvadoran Youth Organizer’s Perspective

Bukele’s Security Policy: A Dangerous Return to Hardline Policing and U.S. Military Intervention

A Step Forward in Justice for 1989 Jesuit Massacre

Teamsters and Allies Demand Justice for Gilberto Soto 10 Years After His Murder

Meet Our New Program Director, Elizabeth Velasquez!

Take Action

Take Action In Solidarity with El Salvador

Meet some of the sustainers who power our work!

"I am a CISPES supporter because continuing to fight for social justice and a more people-centered country means continuing the dream and sacrifice of thousands of my fellow Salvadorans who died for that vision.” - Padre Carlos, New York City

Join Padre Carlos by becoming a sustaining donor to CISPES today!

Recent Posts

El Salvador Watch Newsletter Fall 2019

Bukele's 2020 Budget Proposal Increases Defense, Cuts Social Programs, 'Does Not Correspond to Needs of Country'

DesTieRRRadas: Visibilizing the Struggles and Resistance of Women Human Rights Defenders Who Face Socio-Environmental Conflicts in Guatemala and El Salvador

New Study Highlights Struggles and Resistance of Women Defenders