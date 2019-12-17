El Salvador Watch Newsletter Fall 2019

In this issue of our quarterly newsletter El Salvador Watch, we look back 30 years to 1989 and two major events that shaped Salvadoran history and hastened the end of the civil war - the murder of the Jesuit priests, their housekeeper and her daughter at the University of Central America and the bombing of the FENASTRAS union headquarters. We also share urgent news about the direction of President Bukele's security policy, which is marked by a rise in both military participation and surveillance. Lastly, we hear from our new Grassroots Fundraising Director, Sherley Cordova, and our recent National Office intern, Erik Villalobos. Enjoy!