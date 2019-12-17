El Salvador Watch Newsletter Fall 2019
In this issue of our quarterly newsletter El Salvador Watch, we look back 30 years to 1989 and two major events that shaped Salvadoran history and hastened the end of the civil war - the murder of the Jesuit priests, their housekeeper and her daughter at the University of Central America and the bombing of the FENASTRAS union headquarters. We also share urgent news about the direction of President Bukele's security policy, which is marked by a rise in both military participation and surveillance. Lastly, we hear from our new Grassroots Fundraising Director, Sherley Cordova, and our recent National Office intern, Erik Villalobos. Enjoy!
- 30 Years after Jesuit Murders, El Salvador Grapples with Reconciliation and Justice
- Compañera Febe Elizabeth Velásquez, ¡presente! 30 Years Later, the Struggle Continues for Worker Justice
- Bukele's Security Policy: Hard line Policing and U.S. Military Intervention
- Meet our new staff! Sherley Cordova, Grassroots Fundraising Director
- The 2019 CISPES National Convention: A Salvadoran Youth Organizer's Perspective