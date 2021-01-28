Win Without War, Michael Galant, [email protected], +1 (203) 260-4654

Only a Rethinking of U.S. Foreign Policy Can Address the ‘Root Causes’ of Migration

WASHINGTON — The Committee in Solidarity with the People of El Salvador (CISPES), Win Without War, Sisters of Mercy of the Americas - Justice Team, the National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON), the Central American Resource Center - Los Angeles (CARECEN-LA) and the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), released the following joint statement regarding today’s executive order on asylum and migration from the Biden administration. This statement builds on a joint letter sent by over 75 organizations earlier this month:

The migration crisis does not begin at the U.S. border. When millions of people are forced to leave their homes in pursuit of a better life elsewhere or for their own survival, we must ask why. With today’s executive order, the Biden administration addresses this question, recognizing that many of the migrants traveling to the United States are motivated by spiraling poverty, inequality, and violence. Confronting the root causes of migration is the right approach.

Yet we fear that the Biden administration’s plans will not go far enough. To truly address the root causes of displacement in Central America and beyond, we must recognize the United States’ own role in fueling inequality, poverty, and violence.

The intersecting crises that millions in Central America face are the result of decades of brutal state repression of democratic movements by right-wing regimes and the implementation of economic models designed to benefit local oligarchs and transnational corporations. Far too often, the United States has been a major force behind these policies, which have impoverished the majority of the population and devastated the environment.

Any plan of financial assistance is therefore of questionable benefit so long as the United States’ long-standing posture toward the region remains unchanged. We are particularly concerned about policy in the following areas:

• Militarized security policy — The training and arming of human rights-abusing security forces continues to fuel state repression and widespread impunity. The United States should suspend military and police assistance to Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador and end U.S. training of their militaries, police, and other security forces.



• Extractive economic policy — Through trade and investment agreements like DR-CAFTA, multilateral development bank loans, and more, the United States has promoted a development model that prioritizes corporate profits over the needs of the people and the environment. The United States should reorient its approach to align with the calls from agricultural movements, environmental defenders, and labor unions to invest in sustainable development and ensure that development projects do not harm or infringe on the autonomy of Indigenous communities. Directing higher levels of economic and humanitarian assistance through multilateral institutions that have a more trusted and proven track-record in the region, such as agencies within the United Nations, would help accomplish this goal.



• Cold War geopolitics — U.S. policy toward Central America too often seeks to undermine and isolate progressive governments, while backing right-wing forces regardless of their records of corruption or human rights abuse. A new approach must uphold consistent, non-ideological standards for democracy and good governance as a basis for policy decisions. Rather than seeking to define domestic policy in Central America, the United States should adopt a new position of respect for democratic self-determination.

We applaud the Biden administration’s willingness to think of migration in terms of root causes and urge it to go further. Confronting displacement demands a total rethinking of U.S. foreign policy. Two weeks ago, more than 75 organizations, including many faith-based groups with a long history of accompaniment in Central America, signed a letter calling for just that. Moving forward, we encourage the Biden administration to heed that call.

