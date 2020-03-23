March 23, 2020

Take Action: Facing COVID-19, echo the call for water for all!

Action Alert

As the threat of COVID-19 looms ever larger, it is imperative that Salvadoran legislators do everything possible to mitigate the potential impact that poor access to clean water will have on poor and rural communities in El Salvador.

El Salvador’s Environmental and Climate Change Commission is in the midst of debate about a water law that will define the future of water in the country. Social movement leaders have outlined a series of NON-NEGOTIABLE demands that any law approved by the Commission must include. Help us uplift these demands by taking action today!

If you are a Salvadoran living in the exterior, please use this link to send an email to members of the Environmental and Climate Change Commission letting them know that you are paying attention to how they vote and that you share the demands of the Salvadoran popular movement.

If you are an international ally, please use this link to send an email - your voice can also make a difference!

