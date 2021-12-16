December 16, 2021

Communities Demand Justice And Immediate Release For Jailed Water Defenders

Blogpost

On November 29, seven community leaders from Hacienda La Labor, Ahuachapán, faced a judicial hearing on charges of “violent occupation of communal, residential or workspaces,” following arrests last week. The leaders are members of the local community water board who have organized ongoing public demonstrations against an urban development project that would put the water supply of the communities in the area at risk. In the early morning of November 25, three of them, Jorge Zúniga, David Escalante, and Rosa Cinco, were arrested during a raid carried out by the National Civil Police (PNC) and the Office of the Attorney General.

At the end of the hearing, the Second Peace Court of Ahuachapán ruled that the four defendants who voluntarily appeared could continue the judicial process “in liberty,” while the three defendants captured by the PNC would remain in prison until the investigation phase. Inhabitants of the La Labor communities were present at the judicial headquarters to demand the release of their representatives.

Over the last year, residents of Hacienda La Labor have carried out various actions against an urban development project by the company Fenix ​​S.A. de C.V. which has planned construction of 1,500 homes, affecting approximately 40 blocks of the protected area and putting at risk the water reserve in the area that supplies close to 10,000 families.

Luis González, from the Salvadoran Ecological Unit (UNES), explained that the company Fenix ​​S.A. de C.V. "is also responsible for the destruction of the Tacushcalco archaeological site and contamination of the Ceniza River in Sonsonate." For decades, Salvadoran environmental movements have fought against extractive megaprojects, such as the Valle El Ángel urban development, widely denounced due to the risk it poses to the environment and the populations of the area. Read the UNES statement in Spanish here.

González also highlighted concern over how the State "maintains this attitude of criminalization of environmental leaders," prioritizing the needs of companies over the defense of the environment.” He adds that “There was no justification for these comrades to be imprisoned and yet they were kept in provisional detention.”

Water Boards are organizations made up of residents within communities who self-manage drinking water systems. Relatedly, environmental organizations have denounced that the new Law on Water Resources promoted by the government denies recognition of these boards and increases fees for these community water systems.

 

Similar Entries

Water Forum Sounds Alarm Over Government-Proposed 'Water Resources Law'

Special Interview: Water Forum Warns of Dangers in Government's Water Resources Law

El Salvador's Social Movement Fights Mega-Development Project 'Valle del Angel,' Citing Numerous Environmental, Social & Public Health Concerns

Despite violent repression of riot police, community wins de-privatization of water system

On Global Environment Day, Water Defenders in El Salvador Were Barricaded by Riot Police

Alert! Salvadoran Police and Military Repress Rural Community Working to Defend Water Resources

Take Action

Take Action In Solidarity with El Salvador

Meet some of the sustainers who power our work!

"I am a CISPES supporter because continuing to fight for social justice and a more people-centered country means continuing the dream and sacrifice of thousands of my fellow Salvadorans who died for that vision.” - Padre Carlos, New York City

Join Padre Carlos by becoming a sustaining donor to CISPES today!

Recent Posts

Organizations that make up the National Roundtable against Metallic Mining in El Salvador hold a press conference alerting the population to the risk of a return to metal mining in El Salvador. Photo credit: Mesa Nacional frente a la Minería Metálica en El Salvador.

Threat of Metal Mining Returns to El Salvador, Organizations Warn

Communities Demand Justice And Immediate Release For Jailed Water Defenders

A spray-painted message left after an anti-privatization march in San Salvador: "Water belongs to the people." Image credit: CISPES

Special Interview: Water Forum Warns of Dangers in Government's Water Resources Law