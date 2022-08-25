This is an analysis of the recently formed Salvadoran organization MOVIR, from popular education organization Libros Equipo Maíz. Translated by CISPES and reprinted with permission. Read the original in Spanish below.

State of Exception: A snake that only bites people who are barefoot

The Movement of Victims of the Regimen (MOVIR) called on the Legislative Assembly to free the thousands of people arbitrarily and illegitimately captured and imprisoned and to end the State of Exception. Instead, the ruling right-wing legislators extended it for another month.

MOVIR's demands

Members of MOVIR—consisting of relatives of people unjustly imprisoned during the State of Exception—held a rally in front of the Legislative Assembly, where they raised their voices to:

A. Hold President Bukele and the legislators servile to the administration responsible for the torture suffered by thousands of people imprisoned without evidence and for the death of at least 69 prisoners!



B. Charge the Government with turning State institutions into "instruments of hell" that persecute impoverished people who have not committed crimes only because they live in places where a gang presence is presumed. There are currently 3,100 registered reports of violations of rights in prisons and detention centers.



C. Underscore that the State of Exception is only for poor people, including thousands of innocent people: It does not apply to white-collar criminals, those at the top, those who govern, those who traffic drugs and weapons, those who evade taxes, or those who steal from the State. Those people are protected by the government.



D. Denounce that the families of prisoners are also suffering torture, especially grandmothers, mothers, sisters, and partners who visit the prisons without finding their relatives; they do not know where they are or what their physical and mental health are like, not to mention the economic expense of these trips [to the prisons]. There are families who have learned that their relatives are not in prison, but instead are dead and some even buried in mass graves.

MOVIR calls on President Buekle to be accountable for all those killed in prison and accuses him of bloodying the country. The movement demands that he reverse course and reminds him that neither he nor his deputies will remain in office forever.

The double standards of the right-wing legislators

Among the legislators who approved the State of Exception and who threaten the people, there are some who have signs of being involved in drug trafficking and other crimes of corruption; however, the Attorney General’s Office is not investigating them and is instead staying silent.

The State of Exception serves the government by saying that it is fighting crime and also allows it to spend money without regulation while maintaining agreements with gang leaders, according to several media outlets. The government wants to divert attention from the problems suffered by the population, including unemployment and hunger; to terrorize communities; and to imprison social leaders. It is an electoral strategy that is targeting the most impoverished communities.

But as one of the leaders of MOVIR said: "They can take away our freedom but not our hope." The people's struggle continues to grow.